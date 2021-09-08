checkAd

BioLargo to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. …

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

President and CEO of BioLargo Dennis Calvert will present on the company's cleantech products and services, such as its newly launched PFAS Testing Program. Attendees will learn about BioLargo's business strategy for becoming a major player in the emerging PFAS water treatment and remediation market.

Mr. Calvert's presentation begins at 7:00 am Eastern Time on Monday, September 13, 2021, and will be available "on demand" for 90 days thereafter.

You may register to view the presentation for no charge, at this link: https://journey.ct.events/view/8fc14545-db68-4397-90e6-45267377c156

For additional information about the conference, visit www.hcwevents.com/annualconference.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert 
President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc. 
888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.



