Si Yang Joins The Glimpse Group As The General Manager of D6 VR, LLC, Adding Significant Fintech and Big Data Experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions, today announced that it has hired Si Yang to lead its subsidiary company D6 VR, LLC (D6VR). D6VR is a provider of VR-based software solutions for data-driven analytics, presentation and collaboration in any location and without the limitations of physical space. Mr. Yang has extensive experience in the Investment Banking, Hedge Fund and Regulatory sector with a deep knowledge of data analysis and presentation. Positions Mr. Yang held prior to joining Glimpse include: Senior Manager, Research and Data Statistics Group - Federal Reserve Bank of NY; Valuation & Business Controller - CQS Asset Management; Business Area Controller, Rate & Credit Trading - Deutsche Bank. Mr. Yang holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and replaces Andy Maggio, D6VR's co-founder, who will continue to serve as an active advisor.