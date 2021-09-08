Blue Moon Metals Announces Commencement of Drilling and Exploration Targets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc.(TSXV:MOON; OTCQB:BMOOF) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of its drilling program to explore and expand the Blue Moon polymetallic volcanic massive …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc.(TSXV:MOON; OTCQB:BMOOF) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of its drilling program to explore and expand the Blue Moon polymetallic volcanic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposit. The initial program consists of 3-4 step-out holes totalling up to 2,400 metres. The holes will test a number of high-impact targets shown on the below long section.

Patrick McGrath, Chief Executive officer, stated, "We are excited to announce the resumption of drilling for resource expansion as well as high impact exploration targets in search of new VMS lenses. Since the successful program in early 2020, we have spent considerable resources reviewing the historical data and identified multiple exploration and development drilling opportunities as outlined below, all of which could dramatically change the upside potential size of the Blue Moon deposit. This is an exploration program our Company has been anxiously awaiting. It is well known that VMS deposits are found in clusters or pods and the potential to find additional massive sulphide lenses is very promising. Blue Moon has a 43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource dated November 14, 2018 consisting of 10 million ounces silver, 771 million pounds of zinc, 71 million pounds of copper, and 300,000 ounces of gold."

A comprehensive review of the historical and recent drill data identified several priority drill targets with potential for both new lenses and/or expansion of current lenses, including:

The West and Main zones remain open down plunge;

An off hole electromagnetic (EM) conductor to the south of the deposit lies above a long interval of stringer mineralization cut in hole B70 that is interpreted to be a feeder zone to a nearby massive sulphide lens. The EM target remains untested and may be caused by the massive sulphide lens suggested by the stringer mineralization in hole B70;

The area between the American Eagle workings and hole AE1 remains untested with potential to add near surface mineralization; and

The down plunge extension of the American Eagle mineralization also remains largely untested.

Blue Moon Long Section