Varsity Tutors Launches Subscription Service for After-School Clubs

Varsity Tutors, one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes, today announced a new After School Clubs subscription service that offers interactive activities and instruction in areas beyond traditional academic subjects. The offering was designed to meet the growing demand for online programs that match the varied interests and passions of today’s students, while also providing an affordable and accessible option for filling the gap of traditional after-school programs that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Each club meets weekly, and programming rotates every month to keep members engaged. All clubs are led by experienced instructors in live, small group lessons of 6-9 students, and the ongoing discussion and collaboration help ensure the clubs remain interactive throughout the week. Club membership also includes asynchronous work and exclusive celebrity content to supplement the live lessons. The subscription is priced at $70/month (compared to admission to a specific club, available for $90/month).

In a recent survey of 1,200 parents commissioned by Varsity Tutors, 78% say they are worried about the loss of extracurricular activities this year, while half say that their children’s schools either don’t have or could have better extracurricular activities for their children’s interests.

“Very few schools are in a position to offer after school extracurriculars dedicated to interests like space, weather and animation, but online clubs allow us to bring together small groups of like-minded students with experts in the areas kids care about,” said Brian Galvin, Chief Academic Officer of Varsity Tutors. “School closures are driving a major decline in opportunities for students to engage in their interests beyond core school subjects, and this is on top of cuts we’ve seen to these types of programs in recent years. We’re receiving more requests than ever for after-school options, and this new subscription service offers learners an opportunity to pursue their passions across a range of topics, while making friends all across the country.”