RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 42 / 2021) with HEITKAMP

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 42 / 2021) with HEITKAMP

08-September-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 42 / 2021) with HEITKAMP

Stuttgart, Germany, 08 September 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with the HEITKAMP Group.

The HEITKAMP Group, based in Herne, North Rhine-Westphalia, has been planning and implementing demanding infrastructure and construction projects for 129 years. The family-operated construction company sets standards in earthworks and road construction, in environmental engineering and in bridge building. From the widening of 6-lane highways to the development of areas and the remediation of pollutants to the development of innovative construction methods such as the patented HEITKAMP Schnellbaubrücke(R) - the HEITKAMP Group realizes construction projects of all sizes on behalf of and in cooperation with private investors and public clients.

Michael Voigt, IT Manager of HEITKAMP Group: "Here in the Ruhr region, a handshake still counts more than any promise. Even if that may sound a bit nostalgic: We know very well what needs to be sealed. HEITKAMP is committed to results so that our customers receive individualized, smooth processes as well as high-quality and on-time construction. As we have aligned our entire company organization to this end, we consequently also decided to switch to more modern technology in our long-standing cooperation with RIB. We are convinced that iTWO 4.0, as a holistic solution, will provide us with targeted support in the complete workflow. Among other things, it will enable us to implement our projects even more effectively, to evaluate them in greater detail and to manage our resources even better.

