Avinger To Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral …

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that its management will participate in investor meetings September 13-15, 2021 as part of the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Institutional investors that wish to schedule a meeting with management can contact their H.C. Wainwright sales representative or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Avinger, at mkreps@darrowir.com.