Lucky Announces Closing of the First Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement for CDN$ 2,727,840

This Offering has received TSXV conditional approval and remains subject to final TSXV approval.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc . (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) Lucky " or the " Company "). Further to a news release dated August 26, 2021, Lucky is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of 34,098,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$2,727,840. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company ("Share") at a price of CDN $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance of the Warrant. All of the Common Shares and Warrants issued in connection to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

In connection to the Tranche 1 part of the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees in cash of CDN$105,412.80 and issued 1,317,660 compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable into one Share at $0.15 per share until September 7, 2022.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to complete a 3,000 metre drill program on the Company's Fortuna Project in Ecuador and for general working capital purposes.

The Company expects to finalize the balance of private placement over the next 10 days.

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

Covid-19 Safety Protocols

Lucky Minerals has strict rules in place for all workers arriving to and from field sites. All personnel are tested upon arriving and leaving and are tested every two weeks. All personnel are housed in separate and private accommodations and are isolated from the community.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Francois Perron"

Chief Executive Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Francois Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.