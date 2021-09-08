checkAd

Pure Extracts Ships Initial Vape Cartridge Order to the Ontario Cannabis Store

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has shipped its initial order via its distribution partner to the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), establishing the Company’s presence in Eastern Canada. Pure Extracts’ Pure Pulls CBD vape cartridges will soon be available for purchase through the OCS’ online store and through licensed, private retailers throughout the province.

The shipment is for 1 gram, full spectrum oil (FSO), CBD vape cartridges. This product has been created by Pure Extracts from its IP consisting of 30+ proprietary formulations and has been optimized to perform flawlessly with the hardware chosen by the Company. With a trend towards larger cartridges as consumer preferences mature, demand for Pure Extracts’ Pure Pulls branded vape carts is strong within the provincial markets as this product also offers exceptional value to the consumer while generating high margins for the Company.

Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are excited about selling our proprietary Pure Pulls 1 gram vape brand in Ontario, the largest provincial cannabis market in Canada. This marks another successful milestone in our country-wide rollout.”

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)
Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act on September 25, 2020, and its Sales Amendment on July 19, 2021. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.

