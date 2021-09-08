checkAd

North Carolina-Based Medical Center Signs New Contract for Streamline Health eValuator

Automated Coding Analysis for Inpatient and Outpatient Care

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively revenue leakage and financial performance, today announced it has signed a contract with a Cerner EHR-based health system located in Eastern North Carolina. The nearly 300-bed medical center will use eValuator’s automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance from their inpatient and outpatient services.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“As another provider joins the movement to pre-bill revenue integrity with eValuator, we recognize and appreciate the trust these organizations are placing in our coding optimization technology,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “Coding accuracy drives compliant financial performance, and we are pleased that this medical center agrees eValuator is the ideal solution to proactively identify and address the issues that contribute to revenue leakage or risk exposure.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

To Learn More
Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303.887.9625
jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net





