The New Home Company and Apollo Announce Completion of the Acquisition of The New Home Company by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo

The tender offer expired at 12:00 A.M., New York City time on September 8, 2021. As of the expiration of the tender offer, a total of 16,334,654 shares of common stock of NWHM, representing approximately 89.95% of the outstanding NWHM shares, were validly tendered into and not withdrawn from the tender offer. As of such expiration, all conditions to the tender offer have been satisfied or waived. Purchaser has accepted for payment, and expects to promptly pay for, all such NWHM shares validly tendered and not withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the tender offer.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Home Company (NYSE: NWHM) (“NWHM” or “the Company”) and Newport Merger Sub, Inc. (the “Purchaser”), an entity controlled by funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced the successful completion of the previously commenced cash tender offer by the Purchaser to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of NWHM.

As a result of its acceptance of the shares tendered in the tender offer, Purchaser has acquired a sufficient number of shares of the Company’s common stock to close the merger of Purchaser with and into the Company without the affirmative vote of the Company’s other stockholders pursuant to Section 251(h) of the Delaware General Corporation Law. On September 8, 2021, Purchaser consummated the merger. In connection with the merger, the remaining outstanding shares were cancelled and automatically converted into the right to receive $9.00 per share in cash, being the same price paid in the tender offer. As a result of the tender offer and the merger, NWHM became a privately-held, indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Apollo Funds and the Company’s common stock ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to the Apollo Funds and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal advisor to Apollo. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. served as financial advisor to the Company and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel.

About The New Home Company

The New Home Company is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California, Arizona and Colorado. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.NWHM.com.