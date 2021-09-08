Healixa Retires 65,000,000 Shares; Focuses on Shareholder Value

“We believe this move is in the best interest of our shareholders and corresponds to the best corporate governance practices,” stated Ian Parker, Healixa’s CEO. “We intend to not only focus on growing our operating business, but also to concentrate on the corporate governance and do everything in our power to do what is best for our shareholders. This 65,000,000 share retirement is only the beginning, and we intend to do more in the future” continued Mr. Parker.

New York, NY, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, is pleased to announce that it has negotiated the retirement of 65,000,000 of its common shares, which equates to $19,500,000 value based on yesterday’s closing price.

Over the last month, Healixa announced that it has expanded into Atmospheric Water Harvesting by acquiring patents to revolutionary equipment that harvests water from thin air, giving Healixa an ability to change the game on the current clean water crisis that is accelerating throughout the world. Prior to that, Healixa announced a partnership with a global ride share company to offer “last-mile” delivery services of prescription medication directly to the customer’s doorstep.

“We are extremely excited with where we are as a company and with all the growth opportunities we see ahead” concluded Mr. Parker.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

855-540-0354

invest@healixa.com







