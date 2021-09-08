checkAd

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Completion of $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:49  |  74   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Green Acquisition Limited (the "Corporation") (TSX: GOGR.UN) is pleased to announce the closing (the "Closing") of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 25,000,000 Class A restricted voting units of the Corporation (the "Class A Restricted Voting Units") at an offering price of $10.00 per Class A Restricted Voting Unit, for aggregate proceeds of $250,000,000. The Corporation has granted the Underwriters (as defined below) a 30-day option following Closing of the Offering to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 Class A Restricted Voting Units, at a price of $10.00 per Class A Restricted Voting Unit (the "Over-Allotment Option") for additional aggregate proceeds of up to $37,500,000, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, as further described in the Corporation's final prospectus dated August 30, 2021 (the "Final Prospectus"). The Offering was led by Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Each Class A Restricted Voting Unit is comprised of one Class A restricted voting share of the Corporation (a "Class A Restricted Voting Share") and one-half of a share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Class A Restricted Voting Share for a purchase price of $11.50, only commencing 65 days after the completion of the qualifying acquisition (as defined below) and will expire on the day that is five years after the closing date of the qualifying acquisition or earlier, as described in the Final Prospectus. The Class A Restricted Voting Units will commence trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "GOGR.UN" and will trade as a unit until the date that is 40 days following Closing of the Offering (or, if such date is not a trading day on the Exchange, the next trading day on the Exchange), after which the Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants will trade separately. Class A Restricted Voting Shares will be redeemable for a pro-rata portion of the amount then held in the escrow account established with the escrow agent, net of taxes payable and other prescribed amounts.

Seite 1 von 3


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Completion of $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Osisko Green Acquisition Limited (the "Corporation") (TSX: GOGR.UN) is pleased to announce the closing (the "Closing") of its …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Seneca Resources Announces Commitment to Seek Certification of its Appalachian Natural Gas ...
Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief ...
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:36 UhrAdyton Reports Fergusson Island Wapolu Deposit initial results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrAssure Holdings Secures Agreement with Premier, a Leading Group Purchasing Organization
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrUS Nuclear and Partners Shortlisted for Next Phase in ‘Charge On’ Electric Truck Innovation Challenge
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:15 UhrNevgold Increases Land Holdings at Cedar Wash by over 100% Via Claim Staking An Additional 4,839 Acres
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrBrixton Metals Receives up to 48.5 g/t Au and 5% Cu in Surface Rock Sampling and Intercepts More Visible Gold in Drilling at the Trapper Target on its Thorn Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrTriumph Gold Announces Completion of Exploration Drilling at the Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrRockridge Commences Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:31 UhrPure Gold Mining Inc. Enters Into a Bought Deal Agreement for Gross Proceeds of C$20,000,400
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrOsino Announces Filing of Mining License Application For Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrGolden Tag Drills 75.89 g/t Ag.Eq over 274 m, Commencing Near Surface, and Confirms 500 m Vertical Extent Within the Newly Discovered 1849 Zone
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten