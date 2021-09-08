Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Completion of $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Green Acquisition Limited (the "Corporation") (TSX: GOGR.UN) is pleased to announce the closing (the "Closing") of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 25,000,000 Class A restricted voting units of the Corporation (the "Class A Restricted Voting Units") at an offering price of $10.00 per Class A Restricted Voting Unit, for aggregate proceeds of $250,000,000. The Corporation has granted the Underwriters (as defined below) a 30-day option following Closing of the Offering to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 Class A Restricted Voting Units, at a price of $10.00 per Class A Restricted Voting Unit (the "Over-Allotment Option") for additional aggregate proceeds of up to $37,500,000, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, as further described in the Corporation's final prospectus dated August 30, 2021 (the "Final Prospectus"). The Offering was led by Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Each Class A Restricted Voting Unit is comprised of one Class A restricted voting share of the Corporation (a "Class A Restricted Voting Share") and one-half of a share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Class A Restricted Voting Share for a purchase price of $11.50, only commencing 65 days after the completion of the qualifying acquisition (as defined below) and will expire on the day that is five years after the closing date of the qualifying acquisition or earlier, as described in the Final Prospectus. The Class A Restricted Voting Units will commence trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "GOGR.UN" and will trade as a unit until the date that is 40 days following Closing of the Offering (or, if such date is not a trading day on the Exchange, the next trading day on the Exchange), after which the Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants will trade separately. Class A Restricted Voting Shares will be redeemable for a pro-rata portion of the amount then held in the escrow account established with the escrow agent, net of taxes payable and other prescribed amounts.