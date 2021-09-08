checkAd

Organto Adds Organic Fairtrade Bananas to Product Portfolio

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 14:55  |  42   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today …

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has added fresh organic fairtrade bananas to its growing product portfolio.

Product will be initially sourced from growers in the Dominican Republic, and will be available on a year-round basis. Additional supply regions, leveraging Organto's sourcing resources and relationships in Latin America, are expected to be added to supplement initial supply and expand year-round capabilities. Initially Organto will supply bananas in a variety of sizes and in both loose and bunched formats.

"We are excited to add fresh organic fairtrade bananas to our growing portfolio, as we continue our efforts to build out an ethics driven one-stop shop for fresh organic fruits and vegetables. Organic bananas are a large and growing category, and we feel we can bring added-value to consumers with our unique branded I AM Organic digital passport technology." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. "With consumption opportunities both at home and on-the-go, bananas are a great fit for our diversified product portfolio. We believe that demand for organic fairtrade bananas will continue to grow as consumers seek out great tasting and convenient foods combined with the unique health benefits that bananas provide including digestive and heart health."

Organto is targeting to grow sales of organic bananas to an approximate CDN $5.0 to $7.01 million annual run-rate over the coming years, with the objective of increasing the organic banana category to annualized revenues of approximately $25.0 million as the Company builds out its supply sources and expands its customer base over time.

Grant of Stock Options

Organto also announced today that it has granted 150,000 stock options to an employee and service provider, as per the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan, at an exercise price of CDN $0.43, with 20% vesting immediately and 20% on each anniversary thereafter. The options granted have a term of five years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley
Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Seite 1 von 3
Organto Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Organto Adds Organic Fairtrade Bananas to Product Portfolio VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Smart Announces Support of Auto IRA/Plan Legislation, Shares Smart Survey Results of Over 800 Small ...
Noram Appoints Adam Falkoff, President of The Association for Rare Earth, to its Board of Directors
Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre ...
Golden Lake Update on Activities at the Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.'s MPD ...
SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Genetic Seed Operations Division Is Experiencing High Demand For Seeds
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 ...
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Organto Adds Organic Fresh Cut Fruits to Product Portfolio
Accesswire | Analysen
30.08.21Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Organto Announces Strategic Logistics Relationship for Key European Markets
Accesswire | Analysen