VetaNova Enters Agreement with SUNSET Produce

Denver, Colorado and Kingsville, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VetaNova Inc. (Symbol VTNA: OTC Pink Current), a planned builder and operator of energy-efficient solar powered greenhouses and Mastronardi Produce, the Gourmet produce industry leader, have announced a long term exclusive distribution agreement of all fruits and vegetables from VetaNova's solar powered greenhouse development located in Avondale, Colorado.

“We’ve recently acquired and began development of 157 acres in Pueblo County, Colorado to fulfill the requirements of our agreement with Mastronardi Produce, said John McKowen, President and CEO of VetaNova. “The Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) space is rapidly evolving, and solar-powered greenhouses increase what we know is already the most sustainable way to grow. This is a significant milestone for the Colorado area farming and food sectors.”

The new Avondale facility is also within close proximity to several major retailers and foodservice operators and will create more stable access to locally-grown SUNSET tomatoes, peppers and leafy greens, even on the coldest Colorado winter day.

Both Mastronardi and VetaNova share a passion for delivering fresh, sustainably grown produce to consumers in the area. “We’re extremely excited about entering this agreement with VetaNova,” says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce. “We believe that everyone should have access to fresh, flavorful produce. This location was chosen with careful intention and we look forward to begin delivering even more exceptional flavor to the area, all within hours of being hand-picked.”

Look for fresh, Colorado-grown SUNSET products from this location to start shipping in Spring/Summer 2022.

About VetaNova

VetaNova, Inc. in Denver, Colorado, offers green energy solutions through building and operating energy-efficient solar greenhouses. VetaNova, Inc. is in the business of building and operating solar-powered, state of the art, greenhouse facility, which grows fruits and vegetables for distribution to local markets.

Company Contact:
Louise Lowe,
louise@vtanva.com

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET brand, including Campari, Flavor Bombs, and Angel Sweet tomatoes. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries. www.sunsetgrown.com





