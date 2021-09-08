Mendix Recognizes Winners of 2021 Customer Impact Awards

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, today announced the winners of the 2021 Customer Impact Awards. These highly competitive awards recognize the achievements of organizations in making transformative change happen through innovative low-code software solutions to complex business challenges in five categories: Customer Experience, Digital Transformation, Digital Workplace, Innovation, and Market Impact.

The Customer Impact Award winners were unveiled today at Mendix World 2021 . The three-day virtual conference is the world's largest annual low-code event, where everyone with a role in enterprise digitalization comes to discover, network, share knowledge, and learn about the tools, techniques, and strategies propelling the low-code software development movement forward.

Mendix World is the perfect sMeetting to showcase the latest in low-code technology, and our Customer Impact Award winners represent shining examples of what low-code excellence looks like," said Derek Roos, CEO and co-founder of Mendix. "I get excited when our customers can really show value and success in their business. Across five categories, we aimed to recognize and award companies that have changed their business in impactful ways. Mendix provides the tools, but it's clear that the winners are the true heroes driving transformation in their industries. Congratulations to all of them!"

The winners for the Customer Impact Awards include:

Customer Experience Winner: Rabobank

Rabobank IDB, an online savings bank, built a mobile banking app using Mendix native mobile technology that allows customers in Germany and Belgium to manage their accounts from their phones. Now, 500,000 customers who have trusted Rabobank IDB with billions in savings can access their accounts via a mobile app that enables login and transaction signing using native device features like pin code or biometrics, significantly improving customer satisfaction to the tune of a 4.7 rating in the Apple App Store. Rabobank is now positioned to quickly implement changes based on customer feedback and compete with fintech powerhouses.