checkAd

Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, today announced the Company will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • The Raymond James Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer, and John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually at 3:40 p.m. ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.
  • The Jefferies Fitness and Wellness Summit on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer, and John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually at 2:25 p.m. ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentations will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Xponential Fitness’ website at https://investor.xponential.com/. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly-qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 10 additional countries as of June 30, 2021. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

Xponential Fitness Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, today announced the Company will participate in the following upcoming conferences: The Raymond James Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Anthony …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Underwriters Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Xponential Fitness, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten