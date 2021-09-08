Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, today announced the Company will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

The Raymond James Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer, and John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually at 3:40 p.m. ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The Jefferies Fitness and Wellness Summit on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer, and John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually at 2:25 p.m. ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentations will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Xponential Fitness’ website at https://investor.xponential.com/. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.