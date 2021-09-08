City of Chicago Triples Self-Service Payment Kiosk Network to Enhance Access at More Than 70 Locations Citywide

The City of Chicago and CityBase , a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, today announced an expanded engagement that introduced 70+ self-service payment kiosks to neighborhoods across Greater Chicago. CityBase is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

Chicago's more than 70 payment kiosks provide self-service access in downtown and neighborhood locations, where residents can pay for water bills, parking tickets, taxes, and more. Photo by Kyle Flubacker, courtesy CityBase.

Chicago engaged with CityBase in 2017 to provide customers with self-service payment options online and via kiosks. On the kiosks, customers can pay for utility bills, parking tickets, business taxes, citations, and more using cash, check, credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

In 2021, the City introduced 52 new payment kiosks — most recently with a 30-kiosk rollout this summer — bringing their total footprint to 74 kiosks at 70 locations citywide, including several that offer 24/7 access.

Kiosk locations include City Hall and City Clerks’ offices, libraries, police stations, family services and community centers, and other payment centers. Customers can access the kiosks downtown and in neighborhoods across the City — as far south as 131st Street, as far east as Hegewisch, as far north as Rogers Park, and as far west as Austin and Clearing.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that everyone has easy-to-use, self-service payment options in their own neighborhoods,” said Reshma Soni, Comptroller for the City of Chicago. “Customers who want or need to pay in person can do so in locations near their homes. This ensures that all residents have equal access to stay current on their important bills. The CityBase kiosks provide our customers with real-time information about their balance, helping them to avoid fees and penalties. The payment technology makes it easy for people to pay multiple City bills on a single kiosk machine, with automated reconciliation to the right department, which helps our staff.”