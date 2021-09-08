checkAd

City of Chicago Triples Self-Service Payment Kiosk Network to Enhance Access at More Than 70 Locations Citywide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

The City of Chicago and CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, today announced an expanded engagement that introduced 70+ self-service payment kiosks to neighborhoods across Greater Chicago. CityBase is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005055/en/

Chicago's more than 70 payment kiosks provide self-service access in downtown and neighborhood locations, where residents can pay for water bills, parking tickets, taxes, and more. Photo by Kyle Flubacker, courtesy CityBase.

Chicago's more than 70 payment kiosks provide self-service access in downtown and neighborhood locations, where residents can pay for water bills, parking tickets, taxes, and more. Photo by Kyle Flubacker, courtesy CityBase.

Chicago engaged with CityBase in 2017 to provide customers with self-service payment options online and via kiosks. On the kiosks, customers can pay for utility bills, parking tickets, business taxes, citations, and more using cash, check, credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

In 2021, the City introduced 52 new payment kiosks — most recently with a 30-kiosk rollout this summer — bringing their total footprint to 74 kiosks at 70 locations citywide, including several that offer 24/7 access.

Kiosk locations include City Hall and City Clerks’ offices, libraries, police stations, family services and community centers, and other payment centers. Customers can access the kiosks downtown and in neighborhoods across the City — as far south as 131st Street, as far east as Hegewisch, as far north as Rogers Park, and as far west as Austin and Clearing.

“Now more than ever, it’s important that everyone has easy-to-use, self-service payment options in their own neighborhoods,” said Reshma Soni, Comptroller for the City of Chicago. “Customers who want or need to pay in person can do so in locations near their homes. This ensures that all residents have equal access to stay current on their important bills. The CityBase kiosks provide our customers with real-time information about their balance, helping them to avoid fees and penalties. The payment technology makes it easy for people to pay multiple City bills on a single kiosk machine, with automated reconciliation to the right department, which helps our staff.”

Seite 1 von 2
GTY Technology Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

City of Chicago Triples Self-Service Payment Kiosk Network to Enhance Access at More Than 70 Locations Citywide The City of Chicago and CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, today announced an expanded engagement that introduced 70+ self-service payment kiosks to neighborhoods across Greater Chicago. CityBase is a business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21GTY Technology Holdings to Present at D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Bonfire Releases 2021 State of Public Sourcing Report, Revealing a Resurgence in Procurement Activity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Bonfire Announces Open Access Solution to Help Public Procurement Teams With Faster, More Successful RFP Event Creation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Barnstable County Streamlines Cooperative Purchasing for 15 Towns with Bonfire Strategic Sourcing Software
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Questica Partners with WSIPC to Support K-12 Organizations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten