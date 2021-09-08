Diversey Unveils Innovation Zone Research and Development Center

“We’re incredibly excited to open the doors of the Innovation Zone because it will help us fast track the development of new solutions that care for and protect people around the world,” said Paul Budsworth, President – Diversey North America. “This investment is an important step for advancing commercial cleaning capabilities and helping us to better support our global customer base.”

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced the opening of its Innovation Zone Research and Development Center. Located on the campus of Diversey’s corporate headquarters in Fort Mill, S.C., the facility houses numerous state-of-the-art labs where scientists and specialists develop the industry’s next generation of cleaning and hygiene solutions.

The Innovation Zone brings Diversey’s North American R&D groups into a single facility. It includes Diversey’s analytical lab, formulation lab, microbiology lab, and dosing, dispensing and application lab. Having all R&D staff in one facility creates a more collaborative environment for streamlining the development of innovative products.

Located next to Diversey’s Customer Welcome Center, Diversey can also show customers and prospects how it is investing in R&D to protect their businesses from today’s and tomorrow’s threats.

“Housing all of our North American R&D experts in one state-of-the-art location allows for greater collaboration, knowledge-sharing and easier and more efficient product improvement,” said Rick Dayton, Chief Architect – Infection Prevention, Diversey. “We look forward to hosting customers and prospects, providing training on key systems and offering a behind-the-scenes look at our innovation process.”

