ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools for Eighth Consecutive Year

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management (ITSM) Tools and is in the highest position for vision and ability to execute. This is the eighth consecutive year that ServiceNow has been recognized as a leader, garnering industry notability for its ITSM solution and digital workflows supported by its native IT Operations Management (ITOM) and AI capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005127/en/

Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools (Graphic: Business Wire)

ServiceNow ITSM enables thousands of organizations worldwide to future-proof their IT processes for a new world of work with one data model, one architecture, and one platform. Leveraging the power of the Now Platform, ServiceNow’s customers can revolutionize IT to make smarter decisions, enable fast incident resolutions and improve the lives of their employees, as well as:

  • Deliver resilient IT services on a single cloud platform
  • Boost IT Agent productivity with fast, platform-native AI
  • Serve employees anywhere with always-on IT services

According to Gartner, “IT service management tools are vital for infrastructure and operations organizations to deliver business value in the services they provide.”1

“Our native AI and ML intellectual property, including process mining, and in-house expertise has set-up ServiceNow to be a true ITSM visionary, delivering massive amounts of innovation to help our customers transform IT processes for new ways of working,” said Matt Schvimmer, SVP of Product and Service Management at ServiceNow. “We believe this recognition by Gartner validates ServiceNow’s investments to be the clear leader in ITSM and define the future of the market.”

For more information on ServiceNow ITSM, visit: https://www.servicenow.com/products/itsm.html

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools is available here: https://www.servicenow.com/lpayr/gartner-mq-itsm.html.

1 Gartner, Inc., “Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools,” Rich Doheny, Keith Andes, Chris Matchett, August 30, 2021. Previous titles included “Magic Quadrant for IT Service Support Management Tools”.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

