Liberated Syndication Reports August Podcast Advertising Rates

These rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM are published monthly by the Company’s subsidiary, AdvertiseCast, the industry’s leading podcast advertising marketplace connecting advertisers to podcasters. The data is derived from actual sales data from across the 1,500+ podcasts in the AdvertiseCast marketplace.

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”) , the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today provided an update on podcast advertising rates.

For August 2021, the average CPM rate for a 60-second spot was $23.57.

This rate has been relatively stable throughout 2021 after recovering from the slight trough in 2020, which the Company believes was attributable to a reduction in demand due to the pandemic.

“We publish these rates to the buyers and the sellers on our marketplace to provide some transparency around this fast-growing market.” said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at AdvertiseCast. “It is important to note that these figures are not based on pricing arbitrarily set by a sales organization, rather, they are driven by supply and demand within our industry-leading marketplace.”

Historical rates can be found on the AdvertiseCast website at:

https://www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates

In the future, the Company intends to announce these figures on a monthly basis to enable podcasters, advertisers, and the investor community to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into advertising monetization within the podcasting industry.

For more information on podcast advertising rates or other inquiries, please contact Dave Hanley at dave@advertisecast.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting platform and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2020, Libsyn delivered over 6 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns AdvertiseCast, the industry’s leading podcast advertising marketplace connecting advertisers to podcasters. Brands powered by Libsyn are helping all creators podcast better by providing innovative tools for creation, hosting, growth and monetization.

Liberated Syndication is headquartered in Pittsburgh with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com; Auxbus at www.auxbus.com; AdvertiseCast at www.advertisecast.com; and Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005157/en/