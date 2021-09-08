“Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Weekly Investigative News Program Returns for Seventh Season on Sunday, September 12

Hosted by award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson, “Full Measure” focuses on investigative and accountability reporting. The 30-minute, weekly program airs on Sinclair television stations nationwide on Sunday mornings, and features topics ranging from immigration to government waste, national security concerns and whistleblower reports on government abuse and misdeeds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” will return for its seventh season, beginning on September 12, with an original investigation into the US-Mexico border crisis.

Reaching over one million households weekly, “Full Measure” has seen consistent year-to-year audience growth, with total average weekly households up 26% from 2020.

Attkisson, a five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting, commented, "Seven years of continued success and growth is no small thing in this business. It's a sign our audience appreciates and seeks fact-based straightforward reporting, and that long form storytelling is still alive."

Season 7 will launch with Attkisson reporting from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, where she and the “Full Measure” crew were the first national TV reporters to witness, alongside Border Patrol, the record-setting illegal immigration numbers announced by the Biden Administration. In this episode, “Full Measure” also documents the dangerous uptick in Covid-19 cases crossing the border, leading to local officials opening an emergency tent city near the border in Mission, Texas.

“Since 'Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson’s’ launch in 2015, our teams have traveled from Alaska to Zamboanga, California to Kaliningrad, and the show’s editorial range and reach continue to expand and develop,” said Batt Humphreys, Executive Producer.

“We’re thrilled ‘Full Measure’ has continued to grow its audience, while remaining focused on impactful reporting on key topics that are ignored or missed by other news organizations. This reinforces our commitment to challenging the status quo and providing the type of storytelling that separates us from our competitors,” said Scott Livingston, SVP for News, Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“Full Measure” airs live across Sinclair broadcast TV news stations every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Viewers can also watch the show live online, or on-demand for free with the STIRR app.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005261/en/