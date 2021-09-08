checkAd

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) announced today financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.

“Second quarter revenues of $39.8 million represent a significant increase above the revenues of $20.4 million achieved in the same quarter last year. Similarly, pre-tax income from operations of $4.3 million is significantly greater than the $0.2 million earned in the same quarter of 2020. If we exclude the impact of COVID-19 related government assistance, pre-tax income from operations improved $7.5 million over the same quarter of 2020 and $9.2 million for the year-to-date versus the same period last year," noted President and CEO David Mansfield.

"As I stated in our last Earnings Release, the adverse business conditions arising as a result of the pandemic began to ease during the latter part of the first quarter. This continued through the second quarter, and we were able to begin the execution of some delayed projects. Further confirming the commencement of a recovery from the previously depressed conditions, almost all business units showed quarter over quarter growth. Overall, revenues increased 63%, or $15.4 million, over those achieved in the first quarter, and pre-tax income increased by almost $5 million.

"Steps taken earlier this year to enhance liquidity included the sale and lease back of our property in Lebanon, Tennessee. This provided capital to allow us to continue to move forward with investment plans that we had delayed as an act of prudence over any risk to working capital available to us in the future. With the recent recovery in our earnings, we are now in a much more secure position in this regard and we will continue to move forward with our growth plans.

"Our backlog currently stands at $53.2 million, which reflects a small increase from the backlog at January 31, 2021. In addition to the growth in revenue during the quarter and year-to-date, new awards have also continued at higher levels, allowing us to maintain our backlog at a similar level to that at the beginning of the year.

"While we continue to be faced with dealing with the adverse impact of the pandemic, including the challenges it has presented within the supply chains, it is nevertheless encouraging to have more confidence that we are emerging from the worst of its impact on our business,” Mr. Mansfield concluded.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Net sales were $39.8 million in the current quarter, an increase of $19.4 million, or 95%, from $20.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was a result of increased sales volumes in both North America and the Middle East due to recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Company's U.A.E. business benefitted from the introduction of a new product line.

Gross profit increased to $10.7 million, or 27% of net sales, in the current quarter from $2.4 million, or 12% of net sales, in the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by higher sales volumes and project mix.

General and administrative expenses increased $1.1 million, or 25%, from the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by personnel related expense increases corresponding to the business activity increases during the period.

Selling expenses decreased to $1.1 million in the current quarter, compared to $1.3 million in the prior year quarter due primarily to organizational changes in the roles of certain corporate employees.

Net interest expense increased to $0.3 million in the current quarter from $0.1 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily related to the sale leaseback transaction for our operating facility in Tennessee entered into in April 2021.

Other income, net decreased to an income of $0.5 million in the current quarter, compared to income of $3.7 million in the prior year quarter. This decrease was a result of income recorded in the prior year quarter for funds received under the PPP program of $3.2 million.

Income from operations before income taxes increased by $4.1 million to $4.3 million in the current quarter from $0.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was a result of increased sales volumes in both North America and the Middle East due to recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Company's U.A.E. business benefitted from the introduction of a new product line.

The Company's worldwide effective tax rates ("ETR") were 20.1% and (56.8%) in the current quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively. The change in the ETR from the prior year quarter to the current year quarter is largely due to changes in the mix of income and loss in various jurisdictions.

The resulting net income of $3.4 million in the current quarter was an improvement of $3.1 million over the $0.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was a result of increased sales volumes in both North America and the Middle East due to recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Company's U.A.E. business benefitted from the introduction of a new product line.

Year-to-Date July 31, 2021 Results

Net sales were $64.2 million in the current year-to-date, an increase of $21.1 million, or 49%%, from $43.1 million in the prior year year-to-date. The increase was a result of increased sales volumes in both North America and the Middle East due to recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Company's U.A.E. business benefitted from the introduction of a new product line.

Gross profit increased to $15.2 million, or 24% of net sales, in the current year-to-date from $5.8 million, or 14% of net sales, in the prior year year-to-date. This increase was driven by higher sales volumes and project mix.

General and administrative expenses were $10.0 million in the current year-to-date, an increase of $1.2 million, or 14%, from $8.8 million in the prior year year-to-date. This increase was driven by personnel related expense increases corresponding to the business activity increases during the period.

Selling expenses decreased to $2.1 million in the current year-to-date, compared to $3.0 million in the prior year year-to-date due to organizational changes in the roles of certain corporate employees as well as the continued effects of cost reduction strategies implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net interest expense remained relatively consistent, increasing slightly from $0.3 million in the prior year year-to-date to $0.4 million in the current year-to-date. This increase is primarily related to the sale leaseback transaction for our operating facility in Tennessee entered into in April 2021.

Other income, net decreased to $0.9 million in the current year-to-date, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year year-to-date. This decrease was a result of income recorded in the prior year for funds received under the PPP program of $3.2 million, offset by funds received under the CEWS and CERS programs in Canada.

Income/(loss) from operations before income taxes increased by $6.2 million to income of $3.6 million in the current year-to-date from a loss of ($2.6 million) in the prior year year-to-date. The increase was a result of increased sales volumes in both North America and the Middle East due to recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Company's U.A.E. business benefitted from the introduction of a new product line.

The Company's worldwide ETR's were 28.5% and 12.3% in the current year-to-date and the prior year year-to-date, respectively. The change in the ETR from the prior year to the current year was largely due to changes in the mix of income and loss in various jurisdictions.

The resulting net income of $2.6 million in the current year-to-date was an improvement of approximately $4.9 million over the net loss of ($2.3 million) in the prior year year-to-date. The increase was a result of increased sales volumes in both North America and the Middle East due to recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Company's U.A.E. business benefitted from the introduction of a new product line.

Percentages set forth above in this press release have been rounded to the nearest percentage point and may not exactly correspond to the comparative data presented.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, the Company has operations at thirteen locations in six countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information contained in this press release that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected future performance and operations of the Company. These statements should be considered as subject to the many risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) the impact of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") on the Company's results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; (ii) fluctuations in the price of oil and natural gas and its impact on the customer order volume for the Company's products; (iii) the Company's ability to comply with all covenants in its credit facilities; (iv) the Company’s ability to repay its debt and renew expiring international credit facilities; (v) the Company’s ability to effectively execute its strategic plan and achieve profitability and positive cash flows; (vi) the impact of global economic weakness and volatility; (vii) fluctuations in steel prices and the Company’s ability to offset increases in steel prices through price increases in its products; (viii) the timing of order receipt, execution, delivery and acceptance for the Company’s products; (ix) decreases in government spending on projects using the Company’s products, and challenges to the Company’s non-government customers’ liquidity and access to capital funds; (x) the Company’s ability to successfully negotiate progress-billing arrangements for its large contracts; (xi) aggressive pricing by existing competitors and the entrance of new competitors in the markets in which the Company operates; (xii) the Company’s ability to purchase raw materials at favorable prices and to maintain beneficial relationships with its suppliers; (xiii) the Company’s ability to manufacture products free of latent defects and to recover from suppliers who may provide defective materials to the Company; (xiv) reductions or cancellations of orders included in the Company’s backlog; (xv) the Company's ability to collect an account receivable related to a project in the Middle East; (xvi) risks and uncertainties related to the Company's international business operations; (xvii) the Company’s ability to attract and retain senior management and key personnel; (xviii) the Company’s ability to achieve the expected benefits of its growth initiatives; (xix) the Company’s ability to interpret changes in tax regulations and legislation; (xx) the Company's ability to use its net operating loss carryforwards; (xxi) reversals of previously recorded revenue and profits resulting from inaccurate estimates made in connection with the Company’s percentage-of-completion revenue recognition; (xxii) the Company’s failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and (xxiii) the impact of cybersecurity threats on the Company’s information technology systems. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov and under the Investor Center section of our website (http://investors.permapipe.com.)

The Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021 will be accessible at www.sec.gov and www.permapipe.com. For more information, visit the Company's website.

PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net sales

 

$

39,804

 

 

$

20,364

 

 

$

64,227

 

 

$

43,106

 

Cost of sales

 

 

29,061

 

 

 

18,000

 

 

 

48,979

 

 

 

37,275

 

Gross profit

 

 

10,743

 

 

 

2,364

 

 

 

15,248

 

 

 

5,831

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

5,602

 

 

 

4,488

 

 

 

10,008

 

 

 

8,792

 

Selling expenses

 

 

1,053

 

 

 

1,331

 

 

 

2,094

 

 

 

2,978

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

6,655

 

 

 

5,819

 

 

 

12,102

 

 

 

11,770

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income/(loss) from operations

 

 

4,088

 

 

 

(3,455

)

 

 

3,146

 

 

 

(5,939

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

268

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

446

 

 

 

304

 

Other income, net

 

 

457

 

 

 

3,739

 

 

 

899

 

 

 

3,674

 

Income/(loss) from operations before income taxes

 

 

4,277

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

3,599

 

 

 

(2,569

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense/(benefit)

 

 

861

 

 

 

(101

)

 

 

1,026

 

 

 

(315

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income/(loss)

 

$

3,416

 

 

$

267

 

 

$

2,573

 

 

$

(2,254

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

8,151

 

 

 

8,126

 

 

 

8,158

 

 

 

8,087

 

Diluted

 

 

8,321

 

 

 

8,278

 

 

 

8,290

 

 

 

8,087

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings/(loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

0.42

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

(0.28

)

Diluted

 

 

0.41

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.31

 

 

 

(0.28

)

Note: Earnings per share calculations could be impacted by rounding.

 
 

PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

 

January 31, 2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

5,509

 

 

$

7,174

 

Restricted cash

 

 

1,217

 

 

 

1,201

 

Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $497 at July 31, 2021 and $474 at January 31, 2021

 

 

43,699

 

 

 

25,226

 

Inventories, net

 

 

14,603

 

 

 

12,157

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

9,125

 

 

 

4,110

 

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

 

 

1,713

 

 

 

4,007

 

Total current assets

 

 

75,866

 

 

 

53,875

 

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

 

 

25,626

 

 

 

26,897

 

Other assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

11,848

 

 

 

13,384

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

879

 

 

 

823

 

Goodwill

 

 

2,388

 

 

 

2,332

 

Other assets

 

 

5,078

 

 

 

5,380

 

Total other assets

 

 

20,193

 

 

 

21,919

 

Total assets

 

$

121,685

 

 

$

102,691

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable

 

$

16,735

 

 

$

10,365

 

Accrued compensation and payroll taxes

 

 

1,875

 

 

 

1,448

 

Commissions and management incentives payable

 

 

1,116

 

 

 

218

 

Revolving line - North America

 

 

3

 

 

 

2,826

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

3,177

 

 

 

3,941

 

Customers' deposits

 

 

2,774

 

 

 

2,088

 

Outside commission liability

 

 

2,357

 

 

 

1,431

 

Operating lease liability short-term

 

 

1,367

 

 

 

1,402

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

4,279

 

 

 

2,616

 

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

 

 

1,781

 

 

 

762

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

1,470

 

 

 

1,155

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

36,934

 

 

 

28,252

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

 

5,444

 

 

 

6,268

 

Long-term finance obligation

 

 

9,371

 

 

 

-

 

Deferred compensation liabilities

 

 

4,167

 

 

 

4,120

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

1,057

 

 

 

914

 

Operating lease liability long-term

 

 

11,890

 

 

 

13,174

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

753

 

 

 

650

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

$

32,682

 

 

$

25,126

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; 8,144 issued and outstanding at July 31, 2021 and 8,165 issued and outstanding at January 31, 2021

 

 

81

 

 

 

82

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

61,169

 

 

 

60,875

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(5,784

)

 

 

(8,357

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(3,397

)

 

 

(3,287

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

52,069

 

 

 

49,313

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

121,685

 

 

$

102,691

 

 

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) announced today financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. “Second quarter revenues of $39.8 million represent a significant increase above the revenues of $20.4 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering