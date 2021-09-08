checkAd

 The Roku Channel Inks Deal for Lionsgate’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Holiday TV Movie

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced that an all-new feature-length film based on Emmy-winning show “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will debut on The Roku Channel this holiday season. The project, which will bring the original cast back for a holiday encore, is the first Roku Original feature-length film announced for The Roku Channel. Production for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” will commence in Vancouver this month and will air exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., as well as streaming on Roku in Canada and the U.K. In addition to the new feature-length film, all 25 episodes of the fan favorite critically acclaimed series will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S. starting later this fall.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (photo courtesy of Lionsgate)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (photo courtesy of Lionsgate)

“‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. “The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special. We are absolutely thrilled to call ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ our first Roku Original film and make it available to both longtime fans and new ones on The Roku Channel this holiday.”

The film picks up where season two left off, continuing Zoey’s journey as she navigates work, family, love, and everything in between. Golden Globe nominated Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters (nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the series), will all reprise their roles, bringing the same love and passion to the full-length feature film that loyal fans have come to know from the television show. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” is produced by Lionsgate in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.

