 The Roku Channel Inks Deal for Lionsgate’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Holiday TV Movie

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced that an all-new feature-length film based on Emmy-winning show “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will debut on The Roku Channel this holiday season. The project, which will bring the original cast back for a holiday encore, is the first Roku Original feature-length film announced for The Roku Channel. Production for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” will commence in Vancouver this month and will air exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., as well as streaming on Roku in Canada and the U.K. In addition to the new feature-length film, all 25 episodes of the fan favorite critically acclaimed series will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S. starting later this fall.

