FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards Rolls on for 19th Season

FedEx (NYSE: FDX), the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, announced today that the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week and Players of the Year Awards will return for the 2021-2022 season. For 19 years, the season-long program has recognized the fan-voted NFL quarterbacks and running backs delivering the best performances each week of the NFL season.

Yesterday, dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts kicked off this season’s program with a new video, highlighting the QB’s ability to deliver through the air and on the ground. And not just deliver but deliver with speed and precision – just like FedEx.

CHECK OUT FEDEX AND HURTS’ AIR & GROUND KICKOFF VIDEO HERE

“We are excited to bring back our popular, FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week and Players of the Year Awards for the 2021-2022 season. These awards give football fans a chance to celebrate the top performers on the field and feature a charitable tie that helps support communities nationwide,” said Judy Edge, corporate vice president of Human Resources at FedEx.

FedEx is also proud to announce that each week of the NFL regular season, it will make a $2,000 donation in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Each donation will be made in the name of the winning quarterback and running back, which will go towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.

“This year’s program features our long-standing commitment to supporting HBCUs from all over the country that help shape and educate students,” Edge added.

Following Sunday Night Football, three quarterbacks and three running backs who display the best passing and rushing performances during that game week will be nominated for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week Awards. Voting for weekly nominees is open each week of the regular season from Monday morning to Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter via the NFL published polls at @NFL and on the NFL Mobile App.

At the end of the season, three quarterbacks and three running backs will be nominated for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards, with the winners announced at NFL Honors in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California.

For more information, visit nfl.com/fedex or follow the conversation on Twitter at #AirAndGround.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $84 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 570,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

