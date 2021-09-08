checkAd

SRAX to Host Patrick Brothers, Gagan Biyani, Ann Marie Sastry, and More as Keynote Speakers at the 2021 Sequire EdTech Conference

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced several notable keynote speakers for the 2021 Sequire EdTech Conference, a one-day investor event featuring more than 10 leading virtual work and learning companies.

Event: 2021 Sequire EdTech Conference
Date: September 13th, 2021
Time: 11:30 am ET – 5:30 pm ET
Register Here: https://edtech21.mysequire.com/

In addition to the virtual work and learning public company presentations, this year’s conference features the following speakers:

Patrick Brothers - Co-Founder of HolonIQ
 Patrick Brothers is the Co-Founder & Co-CEO of HolonIQ, a global market intelligence platform for education. Patrick is a longstanding member of the World Economic Forum and B20 Education and Employment Task Force and is passionate about transforming the way the world learns.

Gagan Biyani - Co-Founder of Udemy
 Gagan Biyani is an Indian American serial entrepreneur, marketer, and journalist. He was a co-founder of Udemy, an online education company, and was co-founder and CEO of Sprig, a food delivery company.

Ann Marie Sastry - CEO of Amesite
 Ann Marie Sastry is President and CEO of Amesite, an award-winning artificial intelligence software company focused on improving learning, winner of 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation and 2020 National Best and Brightest in Wellness. Dr. Sastry was previously President, CEO, Board Director and co-Founder of Sakti3, recognized as one of MIT’s 50 Smartest Companies (2015), and as a Crain’s Detroit Business Cool Places to Work winner (2017).

Barbie Brewer - Chief People Officer at Netflix
 Barbie Brewer began her career in 1996 with a successful Bay Area start-up, building the human resources function as the company grew from 20 to more than 500 employees. Throughout her career, Ms. Brewer has worked in or managed all areas of the HR Function, Facilities, and IT. She served as the head of HR for Sportvision and Tiburon before joining Netflix as Vice President, Talent in 2011. In 2017, Ms. Brewer rejoined the start-up world as GitLab’s Chief Culture Officer, and then Marqeta as Chief People Officer. Joining Amesite’s board in 2019 has been one of the highlights for her career. She has a passion to enable remote work and build strong cultures that value inclusiveness.

