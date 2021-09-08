Bank of America SafeBalance Banking Surpasses Three Million Client Accounts; New Balance Assist Offering to Surpass 100,000 Loans in Less Than a Year

The company also announced today that its new Balance Assist offering will soon surpass 100,000 loans. Balance Assist, which offers an affordable way for eligible clients to manage their short-term liquidity needs, began rolling out in select states in December 2020, and became available nationally in March 2021.

Bank of America today announced that over three million clients now use SafeBalance Banking . Introduced in 2014, this convenient, easy-to-use account has no overdraft fees and was designed to help clients manage their day to day finances. Growth in the number of SafeBalance accounts is accelerating, with total accounts up more than 40% during the past year. SafeBalance, one of the first BankOn Certified products, is also the fastest growing account among students, with more than one million now using the account. Total student accounts are up more than 50% during the past year.

“Today people throughout the country are looking for solutions that can help them establish a solid financial foundation, build and strengthen their credit, and improve their overall financial health,” said D. Steve Boland, President of Retail. “Bank of America is committed to helping clients budget, save, borrow and spend with confidence through a powerful combination of solutions that can be essential to achieving these goals, along with personalized guidance to support them along the way.”

Enhanced Overdraft Protection

Bank of America has also enhanced its overdraft protection service with Balance Connect for Overdraft Protection. Balance Connect allows consumer and small business clients to link their eligible Bank of America checking account to up to five other Bank of America accounts (such as checking, savings and credit cards) – helping clients to cover payments and purchases while avoiding overdrafts by automatically transferring available funds from a prioritized set of accounts when needed. Clients can set up and manage Balance Connect through the Bank of America mobile app. They can also manage their preferences through online banking and Business Advantage 360, the company’s small business online banking platform.

Over a decade ago, Bank of America began taking significant steps to help clients bank with greater confidence. The company eliminated overdrafts for one-time debit card purchases in 2010; launched its SafeBalance Banking account in 2014; and last year introduced Balance Assist. Balance Connect is the latest step to help clients increase control over their finances, and to reduce overdrafts.