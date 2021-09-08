checkAd

Ouster Announces Conference Participation for September 2021

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, automotive, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today that its CEO, Angus Pacala, and CFO, Anna Brunelle, will be presenting virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference
Date: September 10, 2021
Presentation Time: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Citi Global Technology Conference
Date: September 15, 2021
Presentation Time: 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT

To view the presentation webcasts, visit https://investors.ouster.com/events-and-presentations.

Please contact your Cowen and Citi sales representatives to request a one-on-one meeting with management at either of the events.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster products offer an excellent combination of price and performance and are built to a set of requirements that are flexible enough to span hundreds of use cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. Ouster has approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

