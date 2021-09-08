checkAd

Sensus Healthcare to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

Boca Raton, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announced that Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually from September 13 – 15, 2021.

A webcast of the virtual presentation will be available starting at 7:00 am (EST) on Monday, September 13, 2021, and can be accessed through the Investors Relations section of Sensus Healthcare’s website at www.sensushealthcare.com or directly through the webcast link. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The Sculptura modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam Sculpting to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100, SRT-100+ and SRT-100 Vision systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensus Healthcare to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Boca Raton, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Seneca Resources Announces Commitment to Seek Certification of its Appalachian Natural Gas ...
Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief ...
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...