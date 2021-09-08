CohBar Granted U.S. Patent Covering CB4211 Compositions and Use for Treating Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

"The issuance of this patent is a major milestone for CohBar, providing protection for CB4211, our lead clinical asset in the U.S., which recently completed a successful Phase 1a/1b clinical trial as a potential treatment for NASH and obesity," said Dr. Joseph Sarret, CEO of CohBar. "We are continuing to execute on our plan to secure comprehensive intellectual property protection for CB4211 and other discoveries from our novel mitochondria based therapeutic technology platform in strategically important markets."

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent, U.S. No. 11,111,271, covering CohBar’s lead candidate CB4211 and related compositions, as well as methods of treatment, including methods of treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The term of the new patent extends to at least 2037, not including any patent term extension to which CohBar may be entitled. Should CB4211 be approved in the United States, the new patent would be eligible for listing in the FDA Orange Book.

The new patent further extends CohBar's growing intellectual property portfolio, which now includes 13 issued patents and more than 65 filed applications directed to novel analogs of mitochondrially encoded peptides and methods of treating a variety of diseases.

About CB4211

CB4211, discovered by CohBar scientists, is a first-in-class mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) under development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. CB4211 recently demonstrated positive effects on reducing biomarkers of liver injury and improving metabolic homeostasis in a Phase 1a/1b clinical study in obese subjects with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NALFD). CB4211 is a novel and improved analog of MOTS-c, a naturally occurring mitochondrial derived peptide (MDP). MOTS-c was discovered in 2012 by CohBar founder Dr. Pinchas Cohen and his academic collaborators and has been shown to play a significant role in the regulation of metabolism in animal models. NASH has been estimated to affect as many as 30 million adults in the U.S., and there is currently no approved treatment for the disease.