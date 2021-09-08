TLD Logistics Upgrades Multi-Asset Fleet with ORBCOMM's Advanced In-Cab and Cold Chain Solutions

Transitions fleet operations to ORBCOMM’s all-in-one platform to maximize fleet safety, compliance and performance

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by TLD Logistics Services Inc. (TLD), an independent subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho, to upgrade its fleet of trucks and refrigerated trailers with ORBCOMM’s advanced in-cab and cold chain telematics solutions. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and a single, unified Cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management across multiple asset classes.



A leading truckload carrier based in Knoxville, TN, TLD is using ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution to enhance operational efficiency through increased visibility and auditing, along with more automated management of their drivers and trucks. ORBCOMM’s driver-friendly solution delivers GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck’s CANbus to seamlessly collect important data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks and more, providing access to deep analytics and reporting via the ORBCOMM Platform. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM enables TLD to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) regulations. ORBCOMM’s solution also helps TLD improve driver safety by providing on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance.

As part of ORBCOMM’s telematics double play offering, TLD is also using ORBCOMM’s industry-leading cold chain solution for two-way temperature monitoring and control, fuel management, maintenance and logistics services. With mapping, reports, alerts and exception management, the ORBCOMM Platform provides the real-time data and business intelligence needed to help TLD increase utilization of its mixed fleet, gain fuel savings, mitigate product spoilage and ensure compliance with the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). With the ORBCOMM Platform, TLD can access critical operational data from both their trucks and refrigerated trailers through a centralized system with a single sign-on.