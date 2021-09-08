checkAd

TLD Logistics Upgrades Multi-Asset Fleet with ORBCOMM's Advanced In-Cab and Cold Chain Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

Transitions fleet operations to ORBCOMM’s all-in-one platform to maximize fleet safety, compliance and performance

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by TLD Logistics Services Inc. (TLD), an independent subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho, to upgrade its fleet of trucks and refrigerated trailers with ORBCOMM’s advanced in-cab and cold chain telematics solutions. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and a single, unified Cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management across multiple asset classes.

A leading truckload carrier based in Knoxville, TN, TLD is using ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution to enhance operational efficiency through increased visibility and auditing, along with more automated management of their drivers and trucks. ORBCOMM’s driver-friendly solution delivers GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck’s CANbus to seamlessly collect important data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks and more, providing access to deep analytics and reporting via the ORBCOMM Platform. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM enables TLD to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) regulations. ORBCOMM’s solution also helps TLD improve driver safety by providing on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance.

As part of ORBCOMM’s telematics double play offering, TLD is also using ORBCOMM’s industry-leading cold chain solution for two-way temperature monitoring and control, fuel management, maintenance and logistics services. With mapping, reports, alerts and exception management, the ORBCOMM Platform provides the real-time data and business intelligence needed to help TLD increase utilization of its mixed fleet, gain fuel savings, mitigate product spoilage and ensure compliance with the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). With the ORBCOMM Platform, TLD can access critical operational data from both their trucks and refrigerated trailers through a centralized system with a single sign-on.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TLD Logistics Upgrades Multi-Asset Fleet with ORBCOMM's Advanced In-Cab and Cold Chain Solutions Transitions fleet operations to ORBCOMM’s all-in-one platform to maximize fleet safety, compliance and performanceROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Seneca Resources Announces Commitment to Seek Certification of its Appalachian Natural Gas ...
Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief ...
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...