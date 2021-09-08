Pure Harvest Group Provides Corporate and Operational Update

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a vertically integrated consumer products holding company focused on cutting edge plant-based nutraceuticals, recreational cannabis, hemp-derived health and wellness products, and other emerging industries, is pleased to provide a corporate update along with operating and financial results for the 2nd fiscal quarter of 2021.

Key Financial Highlights