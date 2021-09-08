Novan Engages Syneos Health as Commercial Solutions Provider for SB206

– Company targeting New Drug Application (NDA) for SB206 in Q3 2022, following recent clinically and statistically significant topline efficacy results from a pivotal Phase 3 B-SIMPLE4 trial in patients with molluscum contagiosum –

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced its selection of Syneos Health (Nasdaq: SYNH), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, as its commercial solutions provider for SB206 for the treatment of molluscum. The strategic relationship with Syneos Health will focus on implementing the SB206 prelaunch strategy and commercial preparation, followed by sales of SB206, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. SB206, Novan’s lead product candidate, utilizes its innovative and proprietary NITRICILTM technology platform.

Syneos Health is an industry leader for helping biopharma companies commercialize products and is the longest-tenured U.S. provider of outsourced field teams. Novan and Syneos Health began working together in 2019 to assess molluscum market data. The companies have since expanded their relationship to assemble a leadership team and incorporate full-service commercialization solutions to support Novan’s SB206 program.

“This strategic relationship brings together our robust clinical and scientific data from SB206 for the treatment of molluscum and Syneos Health’s deep dermatology expertise, experience, and network,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, Novan’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we prepare for commercialization of SB206, subject to FDA approval, Syneos Health’s proven track record will be invaluable to Novan as we plan to maximize the market opportunity of SB206, which has the potential to be the first in class in-home topical treatment for molluscum.”

Michelle Keefe, President, Commercial Solutions at Syneos Health, added, “We are proud to expand our relationship with Novan, and be part of filling a high unmet medical need in the dermatology and pediatric spaces with SB206. We believe our comprehensive, best-in-class capabilities will provide the strategic insights needed to execute a successful launch of Novan’s first potential commercial product.”