eWorld Companies, Inc. Releases Updates on Upcoming Bitcoin Wine NFT Project

ESCONDIDO, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC) and its wholly owned subsidiary Angelini Trading Company have released several important updates regarding the release of their newest and most highly anticipated NFT project to date, Bitcoin Wine. This exclusive “Bitcoin Wine” series will include a limited supply of 10,000 real and tangible bottles of premium imported Italian wine accompanied by 10,000 digital assets that can be displayed in the collector’s personal online NFT gallery.

Included in these updates are two images that together provide the initial glimpse into the overall aesthetic of Bitcoin Wine. The Bitcoin Wine Label image portrays the unofficial label created by Marvin Williams that will appear on both the virtual bottle of Bitcoin Wine as well as on the actual wine bottle itself. Pending final edit and tweaking, this label clearly displays the iconic Bitcoin logo in the center so there is no confusion regarding what this wine is all about. The background consists of a colorful blend of paint to pay homage and signify that this is not only a bottle of wine, but a piece of art as well.

The Bitcoin Wine Still Frame image, also created by Marvin Williams, is a still frame from one of the rough copies of many digitally rendered Bitcoin Wine art pieces. The final official digital art for Bitcoin Wine will rotate 360 degrees and will feature several eye-catching moving components within the piece. Note that the virtual bottle of wine portrayed in this image contains the same label as shown on the previous picture. Mr. Williams has over 15 years of graphics experience and his work as a digital artist has appeared on a wide array of mediums ranging from Billboard Magazine (cover) to music artists on Interscope Records, Disney’s Hollywood Records and projects involving legendary artists from Dionne Warwick to The Jacksons, and more. Mr. Williams is an experienced NFT creator in his own right and is also CEO of HQ Global Education, Inc. and President of Big M Entertainment Pictures, where he is producing a multi-part docuseries detailing the history and evolution of Angelini Trading Company and the 400-year journey of its founding family from their Italian roots through their immigration to the USA.