ESE Secures TV Distribution Deal with ELEVEN SPORTS for the Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce the beginning of the second edition of the official Polish Championship in Digital Motorsports – the Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland (the “Esports Event”), which will be featured in the official calendar of Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation. The Esports Event will take place on the iRacing gaming platform and every round will be broadcast by ELEVEN SPORTS - the broadcaster of Formula 1 races, DTM and certain PGE Ekstraliga matches in Poland. The Esports Event will include state-of-the-art production and tier-one commentators.

“Securing a distribution partner such as ELEVEN SPORTS for the Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge in Poland for a second year in a row has allowed us to raise the profile and viewership of Digital Motorsports in Poland. We intend to continue to build the Digital Motorsports community in Poland and globally. Our partnership with ELEVEN SPORTS will allow us to scale our Digital Motorsports portfolio and provide fans with tier-1 content and production,” stated Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

“For the past two years, the Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Poland, organized by the Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, has been an attractive event that introduces motorsports fans to the world of digital motorsports,” stated Krzysztof Świergiel, CEO of ELEVEN SPORTS Poland.

The Esports Event will feature a 24-driver line-up and highlight the new Porsche 911 RSR. The Esports Event has also been revamped with a new points system and legendary tracks, including Le Mans, Imola and Nordschleife.

The path to the Polish Championship in Digital Motorsport starts on September 9th and will follow the schedule as outlined below:

1)   September 9: Hockenheimring, ELEVEN SPORTS 2, 8 pm CET
2)   September 16: Imola, ELEVEN SPORTS 2, 8 pm CET
3)   September 30: Le Mans, ELEVEN SPORTS 2, 8 pm CET
4)   October 7: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, ELEVEN SPORTS 1, 7.30 pm CET
5)   October 21: Silverstone, ELEVEN SPORTS 1, 7.30 pm CET
6)   October 28: Nurburgring Nordschleife, ELEVEN SPORTS 1, 7.30 pm CET

To watch the event, register at ELEVEN SPORTS Poland.

About ELEVEN SPORTS
ELEVEN SPORTS is a television network that broadcasts world-class sports events. In addition to live coverage of premium events, ELEVEN SPORTS offers studio programs produced locally and four channels which are available in Poland, Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 3 and Eleven Sports 4. The channels are broadcast 24/7 in HD quality, with Eleven Sports 1 available also in 4K. In Poland, the ELEVEN SPORTS channels are available on DTH and cable platforms, including Polsat Box, Platforma CANAL+, UPC, Vectra, Multimedia Polska, Orange, INEA, TOYA and Netia as well as on streaming services including Polsat Box Go and ELEVEN’s own elevensport.pl. Since May 2018 Eleven Sports Polska Sp. z o.o. has been part of the Group Polsat Plus group, the biggest media-and-telecommunications group in Poland and the majority shareholder of the company.

