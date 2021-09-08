LPL Financial, Gladstone Welcome Financial Advisor Francis Ciocari

After spending his entire career in a wirehouse environment, Ciocari will partner with existing LPL advisors to launch a new Gladstone Wealth Partners office in Blue Bell, Pa. He is joined by longtime assistant and client relationship manager Christine Buck Nolan. “I’m excited to partner with other respected advisors to provide elevated services to our clients and grow our community presence,” said Ciocari, who primarily works with corporate executives and affluent investors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Francis Ciocari CFP has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He is aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise on LPL’s hybrid RIA platform. Ciocari reported having served approximately $300 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins from Morgan Stanley.

Ciocari firmly believes in high-touch, goals-based wealth management, and starts every relationship with a financial plan. While working remotely during the recent pandemic environment, he determined that the best way to serve his clients was by owning his business and firmly having control over his process. An entrepreneur at heart, Ciocari turned to Gladstone and LPL to start a new journey as an independent financial advisor. “It’s refreshing to have complete autonomy in the way we build the practice. As independent advisors, we can offer full transparency and operate in our clients’ best interests,” Ciocari said.

In choosing a new partner, Ciocari stated, “LPL is a Fortune 500 company with a great reputation, committed to investing in innovative technology and resources. I wanted my clients to feel comfortable knowing I was partnering with an industry leader and the best in the independent space. And on top of that, with Gladstone we have access to invaluable resources, turnkey support and additional help with compliance, leaving me with more time to spend supporting clients and their investments. It’s a win-win.”

Richard Frick, managing partner and CEO at Gladstone Wealth Partners, stated, “We are excited for Fran to open our new Partner office in Blue Bell, and we look forward to growing this Philadelphia suburb market together. I’ve known Fran for years and to be able to support him as he transitions to the independent channel is an awesome feeling. The momentum just continues for Gladstone and the independent space, and we believe this hybrid office environment will continue to accelerate it. We are committed to supporting our advisors every day with personalized services designed to help them succeed.”