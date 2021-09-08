Altair International Identifies Lithium Anomalies Within Basin Adjacent to Clayton Valley

The sampling program was designed to verify and hopefully expand on previously identified anomalous Lithium first identified by Macarthur Minerals Ltd. in their 2017 widely spaced soil sampling program. The Altair sampling program was conducted on a grid pattern which effectively covered the Stonewall claim groups by Range Front Mining Services of Elko, Nevada who maintained proper QA/QC procedures and chain of custody for delivery of the samples to ALS Global labs in Reno, Nevada for preparation and analysis.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ Altair ”) (OTCQB: ATAO) is pleased to announce that it has that it has received the results of our July 2021 soil sampling program conducted on the Stonewall Lithium Project in southwestern Nevada.

The sampling program returned 137 sediment samples collected from depths of approximately 1 ft. (~ 30 cm) with grades ranging from 20.8 to 172.5 ppm Li. Field duplicates were taken and results confirmed laboratory accuracy. A good portion of two of the three claim blocks comprising the Stonewall project returned anomalous to highly anomalous Lithium values.

All samples were analyzed by ALS Laboratory Method ME–MS 41, which is a trace-level analysis using Inductively Coupled Plasma–Mass Spectrometry (ICP–MS) method, with an Aqua Regia digestion. Standards and blanks were run by the lab for Quality Assurance.

The Stonewall Lithium Project is comprised of three areas totalling 63 unpatented placer mining strategically located within Lida valley which is just southeast to Clayton Valley, the only Lithium producer in Nevada. The company finds it extremely significant that we are finding highly anomalous Lithium within shallow samples on the large valley next to Clayton and intends to further test for other similar geologic characteristics of the two valleys.

The completed geochemical program represents a part of Altair's exclusive earn-in agreement with American Lithium Minerals, Inc. whereby Altair holds the right to earn in up to a Sixty Percent (60%) interest in the Stonewall Lithium Project in southwestern Nevada and the Kingman Rare Earth Project in northwestern Arizona.

Technical data pertaining to this new release was reviewed and approved by Craig Alford, MSc, a Professional Geoscientist, acting as Altair’s Qualified Person.

About Altair: Altair International Corp (OTC Markets: ATAO) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Energy and Minerals sector.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.

