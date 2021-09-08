FTC Solar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a fast-growing global provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Tony Etnyre and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Cook are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the following upcoming conferences:



Barclays CEO Energy-Power Virtual Conference – September 9, 2021. Mr. Etnyre is scheduled to present at the conference beginning at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of this presentation will be accessible from the Events section of FTC Solar’s website at www.ftcsolar.com.