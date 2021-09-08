Clover Health Integrates Clover Assistant with athenahealth’s Market-leading EHR

Clover-contracted providers have access to innovative clinical decision support to reduce unnecessary documentation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), a provider of technology improving health outcomes for America’s seniors, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth Marketplace , the Clover Assistant application is available to Clover-contracted physicians in athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to offer them clinical decision support, without requiring a transition to risk-based contracts.

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company’s vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Clover Health joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

“We strive to provide our clients with seamless access to innovative models of data-driven care, and our relationship with Clover supports that goal. Clinicians who use the Clover Assistant will be able to receive personalized, data-driven clinical decision support at the point of care – all integrated with the EHR they already use on a daily basis,” said Jon Maack, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer of athenahealth.



“Operating on a wide, open network requires us to constantly search for ways to support all different types of providers, from big hospital systems to single practice physicians serving rural communities, as they each grapple with their own unique needs and workflow,” said Andrew Toy, President of Clover Health. “Developing a deeper integration with leading EHRs helps to eliminate redundant documentation while expediting bi-directional data sharing to ensure the Clover Assistant is surfacing the most valuable clinical insights for providers.”