checkAd

Workday Announces Intent to Acquire Zimit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Combination Will Provide Customers with One of the First Fully Automated Quote-to-Cash Offerings for Services Industries

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, and Zimit, one of the only configure price quote (CPQ) solutions built specifically for services industries, have signed a definitive agreement under which Workday will acquire Zimit. With Zimit, Workday will provide organizations with a comprehensive quote-to-cash process automation offering for services industries, including communications, media, technology, and professional and business services. The combination will provide organizations increased visibility across the entire revenue cycle and will help further expand the Workday product portfolio that is enabling the office of the CFO to digitally transform.

Delivering Greater Operational Efficiency, Revenue Visibility
Services industries, which are talent driven, have been challenged to provide timely and accurate quotes because most CPQ solutions do not account for critical workforce and project elements such as roles, phases, tasks, and rates. Many services quotes today are generated in spreadsheets and documents outside of the core system, causing delays and errors that can impact the customer experience and prove costly for the business.

To help meet the demand and what’s required of them, organizations need CPQ technologies that help speed up the process and provide greater visibility. As one of the first commercial solutions specifically developed for services CPQ, Zimit expedites the creation of timely and accurate quotes and proposals, helping reduce the time to quote from days to minutes.

In 2020, Zimit achieved Workday Approved Integration status, providing customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Zimit Configure Price Quote (CPQ). The integration takes customer project or service opportunities, provides a services-centric quote and proposal, and transitions it to Workday PSA to create the customer contract and project details. With this intended acquisition, Workday and Zimit will be able to further innovate the CPQ process to deliver an end-to-end, quote-to-cash cycle in a single system for services industries.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Workday Announces Intent to Acquire Zimit Combination Will Provide Customers with One of the First Fully Automated Quote-to-Cash Offerings for Services IndustriesPLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Seneca Resources Announces Commitment to Seek Certification of its Appalachian Natural Gas ...
Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief ...
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...