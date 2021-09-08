Verizon small business survey finds growing optimism; security remains a top concern

Return of Verizon Small Business Days: Small and medium businesses can access up to $1,000 in savings September 13-17th

Optimism among small businesses: 68% of 600 small and medium businesses surveyed predict their business will be better off in a year versus now. 53% say the overall state of their business is better than it was in August of 2020.

68% of 600 small and medium businesses surveyed predict their business will be better off in a year versus now. 53% say the overall state of their business is better than it was in August of 2020. Security top concern: 50% cited endpoint vulnerabilities as a business risk. To compensate, 59% plan to require multi-factor logins to access systems within the next year, and 56% are training employees on best cybersecurity practices.

50% cited endpoint vulnerabilities as a business risk. To compensate, 59% plan to require multi-factor logins to access systems within the next year, and 56% are training employees on best cybersecurity practices. Using technology to address labor shortage: 30% of small businesses are now using technology to compensate for a shortage of workers.

30% of small businesses are now using technology to compensate for a shortage of workers. Work flexibility is as important as health insurance: 74% said work flexibility can be as important as health insurance to attract and retain employees, regardless of physical location.

74% said work flexibility can be as important as health insurance to attract and retain employees, regardless of physical location. Investment in high-capacity internet: 52% of small businesses report purchasing/upgrading to high-capacity Internet since the onset of the pandemic, and reflective of this trend, Verizon announces 5G Business Internet availability in seven new cities as of tomorrow. Verizon Business also offers fixed-wireless LTE Business Internet .

52% of small businesses report purchasing/upgrading to high-capacity Internet since the onset of the pandemic, and reflective of this trend, Verizon announces availability in seven new cities as of tomorrow. Verizon Business also offers fixed-wireless . Embracing technology: 63% of decision makers said they have implemented digital tools and technologies to enhance customer experiences and create new business opportunities, compared to just over half who were doing so this time last year (53%).

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today released findings from its third Small Business Recovery Survey , conducted by Morning Consult. With responses from 600 small and midsize businesses, the data shows that despite challenges such as labor and supply shortage constraints and heightened cybersecurity concerns, there is greater optimism among business owners, who are adopting technology to scale their businesses. Full results of the survey -- the third release in an ongoing series -- are available [ here ].