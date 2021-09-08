Cerner Board Member Recognized as One of the Most Influential Black Corporate Directors by Savoy Magazine

“We congratulate Dr. Granger for this well-deserved recognition and his contributions to Cerner,” said Brent Shafer, chairman & CEO, Cerner. “Dr. Granger and our entire board brings the expertise and leadership to help Cerner continue to be successful in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. We are proud and fortunate to have talented minds working with us to achieve our mission of innovating for better healthcare.”

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global healthcare technology company, today announced Maj. Gen. Elder Granger, M.D. (Retired), and member of the Cerner board of directors, was named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors for his achievements and contributions to business and innovation. A leading business magazine, reporting on African American success and achievement, released the listing in their fall 2021 edition.

Savoy’s Most Influential Black Corporate Directors edition is a comprehensive listing of African-American executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards.

“I’m honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” said Dr. Granger. “Given many years of healthcare clinical and leadership experience and my understanding of the complex policy, regulatory and competitive environments, I’m pleased to team with other board members and Cerner management to guide the strategic direction of Cerner. Technology can play a pivotal role in driving more equitable care for all and improving patient outcomes.”

Dr. Granger is president and CEO of THE 5Ps, LLC, a healthcare, education and leadership consulting organization. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2009, where he served as the deputy director and program executive officer of the TRICARE Management Activity, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs), Washington, D.C. In this role, he was the principal adviser to the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs) on DOD health plan policy and performance. He oversaw the acquisition, operation and integration of TRICARE/DOD’s managed care program within the Military Health System. Before joining TRICARE Management Activity, Dr. Granger led the largest U.S. and multinational battlefield health system in recent history while serving as Commander, Task Force 44th Medical Command and Command Surgeon for the Multinational Corps Iraq.



Among his numerous awards, decorations and honors, Dr. Granger has also received the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with three oak leaf clusters, the Bronze Star Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters.

On August 19, Cerner announced the separation of the Chairman of the Board and CEO roles as a part of a continuous evaluation of its governance practices. William Zollars has been appointed independent Chairman of the Board effective Oct. 1, 2021, which aligns with Dr. David Feinberg’s start date as the next President and CEO of the company.

