New Leaf Ventures Finalizes Willies Reserve Exclusive Licensing Rights for Washington State

The agreement which was previously introduced in a news release on June 29 , was executed and came into effect August 31, 2021. The licensing encompasses exclusive rights to source, manufacture, distribute, and market Willie’s Reserve and Harvest products in Washington State. The agreement includes several USPTO registered trademarks and licensed products including,

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf USA, Inc. (“ New Leaf USA ”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive Washington State commercial packaging, licensing and distribution agreement with Long Play Inc., a Colorado Corporation and licensors of renowned cannabis brand “WILLIE'S RESERVE.”

Willie’s Reserve 2-Pack (Double Barrel) Ready Roll Joints (.5G)

Willie’s Reserve Single Pack Ready Roll Joints (1G)

Willie’s Reserve Core 5 pack joints (tins)

Willie’s Reserve (Core) 1/8 Ounce Flower Jar

Willie’s Reserve (Core) 1/4 Ounce Flower Jar

Willie’s Reserve (Harvest) 5 pack joints (tins)

Willie’s Reserve (Harvest) 1/8 Ounce RYO Pouch

Willie’s Reserve (Harvest) 1/4 Ounce RYO Pouch

Willie’s Reserve (Harvest) + (Core) 1G Flower Mylar



New Leaf Services, LLC a Washington limited liability company, on behalf of itself and its direct wholly owned subsidiaries and any sublicensees, (collectively the “Licensee”) has entered into an exclusive, nontransferable, license to use the Licensed Property in connection with the processing, production, distribution and sale of the Licensed Products in the State of Washington, and which License may sublicense to New Leaf Enterprises, Inc. (“NLE”) as bound by the same terms and conditions under this agreement as Licensee.

In concordance with standard commercial agreements regarding the use of trademarks, packaging, permits and intellectual property, NLE will be responsible for acquiring all cannabis source materials, including dried flower and other products containing cannabis, and upon receipt of a purchase order, will source the necessary Cannabis Materials and undertake production and distribution of the Licensed Products within Washington State. Full details of the agreement are subject to commercial protection and are withheld for proprietary reasons.