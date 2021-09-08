checkAd

New Leaf Ventures Finalizes Willies Reserve Exclusive Licensing Rights for Washington State

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf USA, Inc. (“New Leaf USA”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive Washington State commercial packaging, licensing and distribution agreement with Long Play Inc., a Colorado Corporation and licensors of renowned cannabis brand “WILLIE'S RESERVE.”

The agreement which was previously introduced in a news release on June 29, was executed and came into effect August 31, 2021. The licensing encompasses exclusive rights to source, manufacture, distribute, and market Willie’s Reserve and Harvest products in Washington State. The agreement includes several USPTO registered trademarks and licensed products including,

  • Willie’s Reserve 2-Pack (Double Barrel) Ready Roll Joints (.5G)
  • Willie’s Reserve Single Pack Ready Roll Joints (1G)
  • Willie’s Reserve Core 5 pack joints (tins)
  • Willie’s Reserve (Core) 1/8 Ounce Flower Jar
  • Willie’s Reserve (Core) 1/4 Ounce Flower Jar
  • Willie’s Reserve (Harvest) 5 pack joints (tins)
  • Willie’s Reserve (Harvest) 1/8 Ounce RYO Pouch
  • Willie’s Reserve (Harvest) 1/4 Ounce RYO Pouch
  • Willie’s Reserve (Harvest) + (Core) 1G Flower Mylar

New Leaf Services, LLC a Washington limited liability company, on behalf of itself and its direct wholly owned subsidiaries and any sublicensees, (collectively the “Licensee”) has entered into an exclusive, nontransferable, license to use the Licensed Property in connection with the processing, production, distribution and sale of the Licensed Products in the State of Washington, and which License may sublicense to New Leaf Enterprises, Inc. (“NLE”) as bound by the same terms and conditions under this agreement as Licensee.

In concordance with standard commercial agreements regarding the use of trademarks, packaging, permits and intellectual property, NLE will be responsible for acquiring all cannabis source materials, including dried flower and other products containing cannabis, and upon receipt of a purchase order, will source the necessary Cannabis Materials and undertake production and distribution of the Licensed Products within Washington State. Full details of the agreement are subject to commercial protection and are withheld for proprietary reasons.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Leaf Ventures Finalizes Willies Reserve Exclusive Licensing Rights for Washington State VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Seneca Resources Announces Commitment to Seek Certification of its Appalachian Natural Gas ...
Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief ...
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...