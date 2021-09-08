Progress Announces Winners of the 2021 Chef Awards

Announced during ChefConf 2021, annual awards honor the outstanding achievements of companies and individuals in the DevOps space

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the winners of the 2021 Chef Awards. These annual awards recognize Progress Chef product customers, partners and community members that have set a new standard for excellence and innovation in the use of DevOps.

