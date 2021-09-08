Progress Announces Winners of the 2021 Chef Awards
Announced during ChefConf 2021, annual awards honor the outstanding achievements of companies and individuals in the DevOps space
BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the winners of the
2021 Chef Awards. These annual awards recognize Progress Chef product customers, partners and community members that have set a new standard for excellence and innovation in the use of DevOps.
Winners were announced during ChefConf℠ 2021, the 10th annual Chef community and user conference, being held September 7-9, 2021. ChefConf has brought together more than 2,000 DevOps pros from leading organizations around the world to dive into the latest innovations in DevOps practices.
CHEF CUSTOMER AWARDS
-
Continuous Compliance Champion of the Year: SAP
This award recognizes organizations that have leveraged Chef Compliance and/or Chef InSpec in creative ways to deploy scalable, secure, and compliant environments. SAP’s Multi-cloud Operations team leverages Chef InSpec automation compliance software to scan their public cloud infrastructure at unparalleled scale for security compliance. By using Chef InSpec, SAP has been able to scan millions of cloud resources over thousands of cloud accounts across all major public cloud providers, verifying compliance status in a matter of hours.
-
Continuous Delivery Trailblazer of the Year: Bluestem Brands
This award recognizes companies that have taken their Chef automation efforts to the next level by integrating Chef products as part of a CI/CD pipeline. Bluestem Brands, the parent company to five dynamic eCommerce retail brands including Appleseed’s, Blair, Draper’s & Damon’s, Fingerhut and Haband, transformed their Windows management landscape by implementing automated pipelines for Windows patching and Chef Infra Cookbook management. Bluestem has aggressively adopted new policy-as-code capabilities delivered by Chef software, helping them maximize their investment returns in time and money savings.
CHEF PARTNER AWARDS
