checkAd

Dr. Benjamin Musher to Chair Phase 1-2 Study Evaluating XBiotech’s Natrunix Anti-Cancer Therapy in Pancreatic Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  53   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) (“XBiotech”) today announced that Benjamin Musher M.D., will chair XBiotech’s clinical program for pancreatic cancer. The Company is developing a novel cancer drug, Natrunix, to be used in combination with cytotoxic anti-cancer agents. Natrunix specifically blocks a substance that has been shown to stimulate tumor blood supply and break down connective tissue, which can support tumor growth and destruction of healthy tissue. The anti-inflammatory activity of Natrunix is also being evaluated for its ability to reduce the toxicity and injury caused by the cytotoxic anti-cancer agents themselves.

XBiotech’s pancreatic cancer program, 1-BETTER, launched with a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1-2 study, allows the Company to evaluate dose levels, drug interaction and anti-cancer activity for Natrunix. Dr. Musher is Medical Director of Medical Oncology at Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center and Associate Professor at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Musher is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles in oncology, including treatments for pancreatic cancer. In addition to Natrunix, Dr. Musher has investigated cutting-edge pancreatic cancer therapies, including the use of tumor-targeting viruses. He has also researched and published on clinical practices relating to the treatment of pancreatic cancer, to better understand the decision-making processes and challenges faced by oncologists in the treatment of this extremely challenging form of cancer.

As chair of the 1-BETTER pancreatic cancer program, Dr. Musher will lead the clinical program and personally treat pancreatic cancer patients at the Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston, Texas. Dr. Musher stated, “Pancreatic cancer is a devastating disease and remains the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Most patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer are eligible for only cytotoxic chemotherapy, which generally yields short-lived responses and can cause significant toxicity. More effective and rationally designed therapies are therefore desperately needed. By targeting cancer-related inflammation, Natrunix may facilitate better control of tumor growth, reduce toxicity from chemotherapy, and improve well-being of patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dr. Benjamin Musher to Chair Phase 1-2 Study Evaluating XBiotech’s Natrunix Anti-Cancer Therapy in Pancreatic Cancer AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) (“XBiotech”) today announced that Benjamin Musher M.D., will chair XBiotech’s clinical program for pancreatic cancer. The Company is developing a novel cancer drug, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Seneca Resources Announces Commitment to Seek Certification of its Appalachian Natural Gas ...
Mercury Systems announces appointment of Thomas Huber as Executive Vice President, Chief ...
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...