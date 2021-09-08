Sumo Logic and IBM Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption with Marketplace Availability and Red Hat OpenShift Operator Integration

Sumo Logic Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification; Now Available on Red Hat Marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif and ARMONK, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the availability of Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform on Red Hat Marketplace , the open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers that offers a simpler way to buy and deploy certified container-based software. Sumo Logic will offer its cloud-native security and observability solutions for companies running on the Red Hat OpenShift platform, helping them to deploy faster and achieve insights into their cloud and hybrid infrastructures, applications, and services.



Ramin Sayar, President and CEO at Sumo Logic said: “Companies want to streamline the procurement, deployment, and management of their container applications. Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform allows them to get all their data into one place for observability, security, and business intelligence and to reduce administrative labor. We are excited about our collaboration with IBM to offer our Continuous Intelligence Platform with Red Hat OpenShift on Red Hat Marketplace, making it easier for customers to take advantage of our DevSecOps platform as they modernize and migrate their applications across hybrid cloud environments.”

Sumo Logic achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification status based on the support of the Continuous Intelligence Platform’s cloud-native and hybrid cloud environments, and compatibility with Red Hat OpenShift. As part of the certification, Sumo Logic will extend the company’s existing Kubernetes collection agents to Red Hat’s OpenShift Operator model, designed to make it easier to deploy and manage data from customers’ OpenShift Kubernetes clusters. An IDC study1 sponsored by Red Hat revealed that partners can achieve an average of 49% higher revenue for software products that have been certified by Red Hat, as customers increasingly either require or prefer certified solutions.

“As an industry leader, we are constantly evolving our digital presence to enhance the customer and employee experience,” said Rajesh Gajula, Director IT DevOps and Cloud Engineering, for Tailored Brands, Inc. “Our OpenShift-backed architecture has accelerated our cloud migration efforts and enables a new operating model for our technology platform. Connecting Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform with our clusters in Red Hat OpenShift has enabled us to drive greater operational visibility and application reliability as part of our digital transformation.”