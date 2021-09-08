UAV CORP (UMAV) ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PRE-FLIGHT TESTING OF AWERX, THE U.S. AIR FORCE PROTOTYPE DATT MA 600 HYBRID ELECTRIC AIRSHIP

With support of AFWERX, a United States Air Force program, the four partners are ready to gear up for a Phase II contract. Under a Phase II agreement the team will manufacture and test a detachable airship from a tether (DATT) as a cylinder shape aerial platform with new aerodynamic properties for extended flight. In addition to the DATT airship, the electric propulsion (5 motors) will be powered by advanced fuel cells. The lifting gas for the platform will involve the integration of a mixture of both helium and hydrogen gases to reduce the cost of operations.

Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida and Auburn, Alabama, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp’s (OTC Pink: UMAV) Skyborne Technology (STI), Research in Flight (RIF) as Prime contractor, Auburn University and Gulf Coast State College have successfully tested the pre-flight systems of the U.S. Airforce AFWERX program prototype the DATT MA 600 (Detachable Airship from a Tether Technology) Hybrid Electric Extended Range Airship with Modular Payload (e 2 RAMP) under the 1 St phase of the Air Force AFWERX contract. With initial buoyancy modifications, multiple test flights are planned for later this month.

“At Research in Flight, our partnership with Skyborne Technology, Auburn University and Gulf Coast State College is leading to novel cutting-edge airship technologies which will change the way airships are used in pursuit of security,” stated Dr. Roy Hartfield

“We are quite pleased with the successful testing of all pre-flights systems of the prototype airship as we prepare to scale up to the 250-foot DATT MA 600 airship. We are increasing buoyancy and adding additional optics to the prototype to capture the advanced gimbled two axis propulsion system with state-of-the-art proprietary software, stated Michael Lawson CEO of STI.”

“The novel airship capabilities being developed and operationalized by Skyborne Technology and their partners provide a unique and robust set of observation, communication, and data collection tools for Gulf Coast, as we equip and implement Team Tempest,” said Dr. John Holdnak, President of Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida.

This successful prototype pre-test in preparation for upcoming flight tests for the U.S. Air Force proves out our next generation airship design. The semi-rigid airship design with advance propulsion and aerodynamic lifting capabilities is unique to airships currently operating. Our design allows a coupling of the airship with onboard eVTOL drones, this gives the users eyes in the sky for long term surveillance and transmitting capabilities with immediate close inspection in real-time. Previously, operating airships did not have these combined integrated features; our new DATT MA600 will be able to perform a vast array of missions. Our partnership with Auburn University, Research in flight along with Gulf Coast State College and Gulf County is why the prototype and our future fully operation DATT MA 600 is quickly moving to a future launch date,” stated Billy Robinson Chairman of UAV Corp.