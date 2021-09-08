Pushfor Investments Enters Edtech Market With Acquisition of Education Revolution LLC

EdRev’s award-winning Socrates Learning Platform is a comprehensive multistage and multilanguage Educational Technology (“ Edtech ”) learning platform that bridges the home and classroom learning experiences and develops individualized learning paths for students across thousands of educational categories. The international education community is challenged with teacher shortages, crowded classrooms, and limited interactions between students, parents, and educators.

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushfor Investments Inc. ( CSE: PUSH, OTC: PUSOF, FFT: 713 ) (the “ Company ” or “ Pushfor ”) is pleased to announce that it has entered on August 31, 2021 into a non-binding Term Sheet (the “ Term Sheet ”) with Education Revolution LLC (“ EdRev ”), a U.S. based provider of the award-winning Socrates Learning System. Pursuant to the terms of the Term Sheet and subject to the execution of a definitive share purchase agreement (the “ Share Purchase Agreement ”), the Company will acquire 100% interest of EdRev (the “ Transaction ”).

“The Socrates solution, by increasing student engagement and interest, students feel more incentivized to succeed in their academic life. By providing immediate feedback to the student, frequent status and core competency issues to both parents and faculty, a more comprehensive list of the students’ needs are addressed,” stated Education Revolution’s President and CEO Brian Rosenberg.

Socrates provides a uniquely adaptive platform that connects home and classroom learning experiences and develops adaptive and customizable learning paths for children across a myriad of educational categories. This platform provides a vast and growing range of academic content and is already used in homes, elementary and middle schools. This dynamic platform was awarded a grant recognizing its unique and innovative solution that offers significant societal benefits to students and educators from the U.S. National Science Foundation.

“Pushfor is extremely excited about Educational Resources and Socrates, which we believe will generate substantial synergies providing revenue, cash flow, and earnings growth,” stated Michael Noonan, President and CEO of Pushfor Investments Inc.

Pursuant to the Term Sheet, Pushfor will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of EdRev in consideration of (i) USD $1,000,000 in cash payable; (ii) USD $2,000,000 in the common shares of the Company; and (iii) funding for operations, as needed, to operate, promote, and expand the Socrates Learning Engine. Pushfor will assume long-term debt of approximately $231,000 as part of the Transaction.