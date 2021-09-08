checkAd

Editas Medicine Names Emma Reeve to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 15:00  |  97   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it has appointed Emma Reeve to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Reeve is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years of global financial experience across pharmaceutical, medical device, and bio-pharma companies. Most recently, Ms. Reeve served as Chief Financial Officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage oncology company, prior to its acquisition by MorphoSys AG in 2021. Ms. Reeve led Constellation’s initial public offering in 2018. Prior to Constellation, Ms. Reeve acted as interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller of Parexel International, a global biopharmaceutical services company, where she was responsible for all aspects of finance, investor relations, procurement, and facilities. Earlier in her career, Ms. Reeve served as Chief Financial Officer of both Inotek Pharmaceuticals and Aton Pharma. Additionally, she held senior finance and operational roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, and Novartis.

“I am very pleased to welcome Emma to our Board of Directors. She is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with extensive financial and operational experience plus significant achievements in fundraising activities. Her work has led to several business transactions and collaborations that brought resources to companies to continue development of important medicines,” said James C. Mullen, Chairman, President, and CEO, Editas Medicine.

“I am elated to join Editas Medicine’s Board of Directors as the company makes strides in the clinic and continues to advance its pipeline and unparalleled technology. I look forward to being part of this exceptional Board and helping Editas in its mission to develop and advance transformative medicines,” said Ms. Reeve.

Ms. Reeve holds a B.Sc. in computer science from Imperial College, University of London and is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

