ResMed Announces Participation in the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Rob Douglas, president and chief operating officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, beginning at approximately 5:35 p.m. (British Summer Time) via video webcast.



More information about this event, including access to the live webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through December 16, 2021, following the conference.