ResMed Announces Participation in the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Rob Douglas, president and chief operating officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, beginning at approximately 5:35 p.m. (British Summer Time) via video webcast.

More information about this event, including access to the live webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through December 16, 2021, following the conference.

About ResMed
At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

For investors For media
Amy Wakeham Jayme Rubenstein
+1 858.836.5000 +1 858.836.6798
investorrelations@resmed.com news@resmed.com






