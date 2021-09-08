Dorman Announces 223 New Products, Including 54 Exclusive Solutions, And Extends Market Leadership In Steering Shafts And Turbo Accessories

Highlights:

Aftermarket-exclusive, Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards-compliant lower steering shafts for select Ram pickups and millions of Ford and Lincoln trucks, extending industry-leading coverage in steering shafts

Three new accessories that are must-have repair parts for millions of popular turbocharged vehicles, reinforcing Dorman’s position as the premier single source for hard-to-find turbo accessories

54 new aftermarket-exclusive aftermarket solutions, including a column shifting mechanism for select high-mileage Toyota Tundra and Sequoia models, and a third brake light for select late-model Jeep Wranglers

COLMAR, Pa , Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of 223 new replacement auto parts, including 54 aftermarket-first solutions, to continue giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.



This month’s new solutions include two aftermarket-exclusive additions to Dorman’s expansive coverage in steering shafts. The new products are direct replacements for the lower steering shafts on select Dodge Ram pickups (425-217) and over 2 million Ford and Lincoln trucks and SUVs (425-396) and are rigorously tested for fit, durability and performance. Like all Dorman steering shafts, they meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards.